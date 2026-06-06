Reigning FIFA World Cup champions Argentina are set to clash with Honduras in a highly anticipated international friendly today, June 6, 2026, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The match, part of the 'Road to 26' series, is a vital preparatory fixture for Lionel Scaloni's squad as they fine-tune their strategy for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Egypt International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Honduras International Friendly 2026 Match?

However, fans hoping to see eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi in action will be disappointed. The 38-year-old captain will miss the friendly against Honduras as a precautionary measure due to muscle fatigue, following a recent injury in his last MLS match. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni indicated that Messi, who has been called up for the World Cup, may play limited minutes before the tournament proper.

Match Details

The encounter kicks off at 8:00 PM ET (7:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM PT) in the United States, translating to 5:30 AM IST on June 7 for viewers in India}. Kyle Field, home to Texas A&M Athletics, will host only its second international soccer match, promising an electric atmosphere for the friendly.

Team Form and Head-to-Head

Argentina enters the friendly in formidable form, riding a five-match winning streak, including dominant victories over Mauritania and Zambia in March. They recently thrashed Zambia 5-0, with Messi finding the net in that fixture. La Albiceleste, ranked 3rd in the FIFA World Ranking ahead of the World Cup, boast an impeccable record against Honduras, having won both of their previous encounters, including a comfortable 3-0 friendly win in Miami in 2022. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs Chile International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Honduras, currently ranked 66th in the world, did not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will be looking to test themselves against the world champions. La Bicolor has struggled recently, securing only one win in their last five outings, though they did manage a draw against Peru in a friendly on May 31.

Argentina's robust squad, even without Messi, features top talents like Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, and the two-time FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year, Emiliano Martínez, ensuring a strong challenge for Honduras. This friendly is a crucial step for Argentina as they prepare to defend their World Cup crown, with their Group J campaign kicking off on June 16 against Algeria.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).