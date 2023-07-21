Lionel Messi, the iconic football legend, is preparing to make his long-awaited debut for Inter Miami. The team's owner, David Beckham, made the thrilling announcement, confirming Messi's participation in the upcoming match.

As the excitement mounts, Inter Miami finds itself at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with five wins, 14 draws, and three losses. With a 12-point gap between them and the playoff picture, the team's performance thus far may have fallen short of expectations. Inter Miami's journey has not been without its challenges, but with Messi in their ranks, there is renewed optimism that they can turn the season around and make a dramatic surge towards the play-offs. Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul, Leagues Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Lionel Messi's Debut Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup 2023 Match?

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football legend, will make his debut for Inter Miami on Friday, July 21, 2023. Sergio Busquets, his former teammate, will also make his debut in the same game after 15 years with Barcelona. Inter Miami's League Cup opening game will be against Cruz Azul, and coach Tata Martino has confirmed that both players are ready to go.

However, it is unclear whether they will start the game or come on as a substitute. When Messi enters the game off the bench, the Argentine football star will probably try to make a big impression. Match Tickets for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut vs Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2023 at DRV PNK Stadium Sold Out!

Martino told Argentina's ESPN Futbol 12 on Wednesday: 'From what I have seen up to now they are going fit to play and it is likely that on Friday they can be there'. "Whether that will be as starters or coming in at the half, we will have to make that decision yet, but as I see it, Leo as well as Busi can play."

Teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX, Mexico's top professional league, compete in the Leagues Cup. It offers a stage for thrilling games that highlight excellent football and fierce rivalries between teams from both leagues.

