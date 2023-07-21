Inter Miami fans will be looking forward to the possible debut of superstar Lionel Messi when their club takes on Cruz Azul in the 2023 League Cup at DRV PNK Stadium. The team has not been in the best of forms, with them in rock bottom in the Eastern Conference of MLS league standings. The owners, though, are looking to turn things around by infusing some of the best players of the modern game who are now in the twilight of their careers. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were prominent members of the Barcelona side that dominated European football. Their presence is bound to lift the morale of the team and become successful. Cruz Azul versus Inter Miami starts at 5:30 am IST. Match Tickets for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Debut vs Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2023 at DRV PNK Stadium Sold Out!

Lionel Messi will occupy the right-wing position at his new club, although the manager may want him to play as a floater of sorts. He is also the new club captain, which is no surprise considering his ability to inspire a generation of footballers. Sergio Busquets will keep things ticking in midfield and be in the company of Benjamin Cremaschi. Josef Martinez is likely to be the lone striker in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Andres Gudino in goal for Cruz Azul should expect a busy day at work with the goalkeeper coming up against the likes of Lionel Messi. Ignacio Rivero was on the score sheet for Cruz Azul in the last game and he is one player that is brilliant going forward but needs to work on the defensive side of his game. Diber Armando Cambindo Abonia plays as the central striker and can be difficult to contain at times. Lionel Messi's Supermarket Photo Was Staged By Inter Miami, Claims Former USA Footballer Alexi Lalas (Watch Video).

When is Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Miami would face Cruz Azul in their first match of Leagues Cup 2023. The match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on July 22. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match?

Unfortunately for fans in India, there is no live telecast available for this match. As there is no official broadcast partner of the tournament in India, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the matches on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match?

Apple TV will provide live streaming of the match, much to the joy of fans. Fans can enjoy online live streaming of this contest on Apple TV, but it would come at the cost of a subscription fee. Inter Miami will be buzzing to take field and with key players making their debut, the team should secure a win here.

