The craze in the United States for watching Lionel Messi in action has already skyrocketed, with tickets for the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup 2023 match sold out already. Inter Miami earlier unveiled Messi as their new player after the Argentina star had announced his move to the MLS following his departure from PSG. The David Beckham-owned side would take on their Liga MX opponents at the DRV PNK Stadium on July 21. On Which Channel Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut Match Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online?.

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Debut Match Tickets Sold Out

We have officially SOLD OUT #DRVPNKStadium for our first @LeaguesCup match against Cruz Azul this Friday, July 21st: https://t.co/29JyUggvOX pic.twitter.com/uvEIMpf3Y2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2023

