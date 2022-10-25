Paris Saint Germain will be looking to seal their place in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 when they face Maccabi Haifa in the latest round of Group H fixtures. The clash will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium and all eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his inclusion in the team as the player has recently come back from injury. Lionel Messi Named in PSG Squad for Champions League 2022-23 Encounter Against Maccabi Haifa.

Paris Saint Germain head into this game on the back of successive draws against Benfica in the Champions League. However, the Parisian giants are in a great position to advance and need just one win from their remaining two games to seal a place in the next stage of the competition. PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, UCL 2022-23 Fixture?

Lionel Messi suffered an injury during the game against Benfica which saw him miss a few games for Paris Saint Germain in the league. However, the Argentine returned this weekend against Ajaccio and played a crucial part in a 3-0 victory.

Lionel Messi has been training with the squad and the 35-year-old is expected to play some part in the game against Maccabi Haifa. However, PSG manager Christophe Galtier could opt to rest the Argentine superstar as his team are expected to beat the Israeli club at home.

Lionel Messi Trains With PSG

Paris Saint Germain are expected to get through the group with relative ease but will aim to advance at the top of the table. Benfica are level on points with the Parisians and their result against Juventus could play a huge part in shaping the group.

