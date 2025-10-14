Brazil national football team bagged a wonderful 0-5 win against South Korea national football team in their last outing, which was an international friendly. Now, the team from South America will be locking horns with another Asian side, the Japan national football team. Rodrygo and Estevao scored braces in the last one, while Vinicius Junior had netted one. Brazil's superstar forward Neymar Junior however, did not play this match. Neymar Jr Presented With Commemorative Jersey for Completing 250 Appearances for Santos FC Ahead of Santos vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match.

The Brazil vs Japan international friendly football fixture is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, October 14. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Chofu, Japan. Fans looking to know if the 33-year-old Neymar Jr will be playing in the Japan vs Brazil football match will get their answers below.

Will Neymar Jr Play in Brazil vs Japan International Friendly Football Match?

No, Neymar Jr will not be playing in the Brazil vs Japan international friendly football match. The Santos FC forward is not a part of the Brazilian squad, head coach Carlo Ancelotti picked for the friendlies in October against South Korea and Japan. Neymar Jr suffered an injury while playing for Santos and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. Neymar Goal Video: Watch Brazil Star Score Magnificent Winner From Close Range in Santos vs Flamengo Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match.

Neymar Jr last played for Brazil in 2023. The player does have 128 caps for his nation, but for a long time, he has not been in consideration for selection. The head coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed to the reporters that Neymar Jr can play for Brazil when the player is in "good physical condition".

