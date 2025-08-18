Ahead of the Santos vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A 2025 match, Neymar Junior was presented with a commemorative jersey for completing 250 appearances for Santos FC. Neymar Jr.'s 250th appearance for Santos came in their 2-1 win over Cruzeiro. Neymar Jr was presented with a jersey featuring the number 250 on the back, which the player showcased to the fans present at MorumBIS. Overall, in 250 appearances for Santos, Neymar Jr has scored 145 goals and provided 69 assists. Unfortunately, Neymar Jr.'s 251 appearances for Santos saw the player suffer his biggest career defeat, a 0-6 loss against Vasco da Gama. Santos 3-1 Juventude, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Neymar Jr Scores Brace As Peixe Return To Winning Ways in League.

New Milestone For Neymar Jr

