Neymar showed why he was such a difference-maker as his strike helped Santos defeat Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A 2025-26 on July 16. After a goalless first half, Neymar found the back of the net in the 84th minute of the match. Gabriel Bontempo, who was subbed on in the 75th minute of the match, played the ball to the left where Guilherme collected it and the winger then put forward a pass for Neymar, who came running in just in time and managed to score from close range despite being surrounded by a number of Flamengo players. Neymar unleashed a solid strike with his right foot, which beat Flamengo goalkeeper Agustín Rossi and crashed into the back of the net. Neymar's goal was the only difference between the two sides, with Santos registering their fourth win in the Brazilian Serie A 2025. Santos 1-0 Flamengo, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Lone Goal From Neymar Jr Help Hosts Edge Past Table-Toppers.

Watch Neymar's Goal Video Here:

GOLAÇO DE NEYMAR! 🫲🤪🫱 Neymar desencanta no Brasileirão! Gabriel Bontempo abre na esquerda para Guilherme, que encontra Neymar na área. O camisa 10 se livra de Léo Pereira, de Varela e bate cruzado para vencer Rossi!#neymar #santos #flamengo #brasileirão #campeonatobrasileiro… pic.twitter.com/goVZ7ajL35 — ge (@geglobo) July 17, 2025

