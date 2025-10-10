In hopes of recovering from their shock 0-1 defeat againast Bolivia national football team in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match, Brazil national football team will take on South Korea national football team in an international friendly on October 10. Brazil, who booked their tickets to FIFA World Cup 2026 in June, have showcased lacklustre form in qualifiers under new coach Carlo Ancelotti, with their loss to Bolivia acting as icing on the cake. Neymar Jr Presented With Commemorative Jersey for Completing 250 Appearances for Santos FC Ahead of Santos vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match.

The international friendlies against South Korea, first and then Japan, will help Ancelotti fune tune the Selecao ahead of the World Cup 2026 campaign, with the five-time champions looking unlikely to secure their sixth title next year. So far in Brazil vs South Korea head-to-head, BRA have come out victorious all five time, giving them a massive psychologial advantage over KOR, who have been undefeated in theit last five matches across competitions. However, as is the case in every Brazil football match, fans anticipate Neymar Jr's inclusion in the starting XI, who enjoys a massive following. ‘I Don’t Need To Prove Anything…’ Neymar Reacts After Being Asked About Brazil National Football Team Coaching Staff Watching His Performance for Santos in Brazilian Serie A 2025 (Watch Video).

Will Neymar Jr Play in Brazil vs South Korea International Friendly Football Match?

No, Santos star Neymar Jr will not feature in starting XI for Brazil vs South Korea international friendly football match, as the 33-year-old as left out of the Selecao squad for October friendlies by coach Ancelotti. Neymar Jr suffered an injury while playing for Santos, and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

With Ancelotti roping in younger players into the squad with each passing game, Neymar Jr's place in the starting XI becomes unsure as the one of the most influental Brazilian player in recent history continues to struggle with injuries and stake claim to a permanent place ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

