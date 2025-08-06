When asked regarding speculations of the Brazil national football team coaching staff keeping an eye on him, Neymar Junior gave a clear reply. Neymar Jr cleared saying, "I don't need to prove anything to anyone". The reply comes from the former FC Barcelona and PSG forward after he netted a brace in the Santos vs Juventude Brazilian Serie A 2025 match. The 33-year-old Neymar Jr last played for the Brazilian football team in October 2023, representing the Selecao almost two years ago. Neymar Jr Goal Video Highlights: Watch Star Brazil Footballer Score Brace During Santos vs Juventude Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match.

Brazil Star Neymar Jr Reacts To Monitoring Speculations:

"NÃO PRECISO PROVAR NADA PARA NINGUÉM" 🗣️🫣 Se liga na resposta do Neymar ao ser perguntado sobre a comissão técnica da seleção brasileira estar de olho nele 👀 Concorda com o craque, fã de esporte? 🤔#FutebolNaESPN #Neymar pic.twitter.com/KP1ryUKSPs — SportsCenter Brasil (@SportsCenterBR) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)