On Thursday, October 9, the India national football team locked horns with the Singapore national football team in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group C game. The fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, where a 90th-minute goal from substitute Rahim Ali helped the 10-man Blue Tigers share spoils with Singapore. India's all-time top-scorer Sunil Chettri did start that game, but was struggling to find the back of the net. Now, it is time for the reverse fixture, as it's India vs Singapore in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda) in Goa.

Hosts India are ranking third in Group C of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, having no wins in their three matches, but two draws, a loss, and two points. Visitors Singapore are second with five points from as many games, having one win, two draws, and no losses. The Blue Tigers need to treat this one, and all the other following games in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group C as must-wins. On that note, fans looking to know if Sunil Chettri will be playing in the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match on Tuesday, October 14, will get their answer below.

Will Sunil Chhetri Play in India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match?

Sunil Chhetri is a part of head coach Khalid Jamil's 23-member squad for the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers matches. Sunil Chhetri had played in the away fixture on Thursday, October 9, and after that, he has also trained with the squad, showing he is match fit. So, Sunil Chhetri is expected to play in the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match.

The India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Team India, under the guidance of Khalid Jamil, are expected to field a 4-2-3-1 formation. Rahim Ali did score a goal in the last game, but the Blue Tigers might keep their faith in the 41-year-old Sunil Chhetri to start as the lone striker in this one.

