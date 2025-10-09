A late goal from Rahim Ali helped the India national football team earn a crucial draw (1-1) in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match against the Singapore national football team at the National Stadium on Friday, October 9. With the result, the Blue Tigers' hopes to qualify for the Asian Cup remain alive. Singapore, on the other hand, remained at the top of its group standing after securing a draw. For Singapore, Ikhsan Fandi scored a goal in the first half. India 0–1 Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Match: Blue Tigers Lose After Conceding Late Penalty During IND vs HK Third-Round Clash.

Singapore 1-1 India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Match

