India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India national football team will resume their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers as they will take on Singapore in the return leg at home. India have only 2 points from three games so far. They have lost against Hong Kong, who are the table toppers now and drew against Bangladesh and Singapore. Their last match was the away game against Singapore, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Things are not looking good for India and to have a realistic chance to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027, they need to win against Singapore at home. India's new coach Khalid Jamil will be aware of the need and the players will have to step up as well. Singapore 1-1 India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Match: Rahim Ali's Late Goal Helps Blue Tigers Earn Draw During SGP vs IND Third-Round Clash.

India have three matches remaining in the AFC Asian Cup 2027. Singapore and Bangladesh are two teams India can get the better of even if they can't beat Hong Kong. India showed good form in the recent CAFA Nations Cup 2025 where India defeated Tajikistan and competed hard with the likes of Afghanistan and Oman, finishing third in the competition. As they take on Singapore at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, they know they can't sit back and wait for something to happen. They will have to take the initiative and go for a win, even if it results in a loss. Singapore meanwhile have 5 points on the board as they have one win and two draws.

India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match Details

Match India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Date Wednesday, October 14 Time 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming).

When is India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The India national football team will clash with Singapore national football team in the return leg of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on Wednesday, October 14. The India vs Singapore football match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa from 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers match hosted in Goa. Hence, the live telecast viewing options of the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match in India, will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For India vs Singapore, online viewing options are listed below. Lionel Messi's India Trip Cancelled? Argentina Football Star's Visit to Kerala Likely to Be Called Off As AFA Set to Undergo Schedule Change, Says Report.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers?

Fans in India will have live streaming viewing options for India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers game. One can use the JioHotstar mobile app and website to watch India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match, but after buying a subscription of the app. India doesn't have a good form and Singapore are likely to take at least one point from the game.

