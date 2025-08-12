WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Real Madrid have an important campaign coming up with the Los Blancos focussed on getting back to their best both domestically and in Europe. They face WSG Tirol this evening in a pre-season friendly tie, their first game since the infamous 4-0 defeat at the hands of PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final. Manager Xabi Alonso is still setting in at the club and it will take time before he starts fixing up their core issues. Austrian side WSG Triol have won their last two games and will be confident of a good showing here. Kylian Mbappe Succeeds Luka Modric As Real Madrid New Number 10.

Moritz Wels and Thomas Sabitzer will be the two attacking midfielders for WSG Tirol and the duo has been in good form in recent times. Tobias Anselm will be the target man upfront with Valentino Müller, the defensive midfielder, who has been scoring consistently in the last few matches for the Austrian side.

Rodrygo has been linked with a move away from the club but the Real Madrid superstar is set to start alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in the final third. Arda Guler will be the key playmaker in midfield with Federico Valverde driving the team forward from the central areas with his trademark runs. Former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will get a game here and his crosses will greatly benefit the team.

WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Match Details

Match WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Date Tuesday, August 12 Time 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Tivoli Stadion Tirol, Innsbruck, Austria Live Streaming, Telecast Details Real Madrid TV (Live Streaming)

When Is WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will visit Austrian Bundesliga team WSG Tirol in a pre-season club friendly on Tuesday, August 5. The WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol, Innsbruck, Austria, and it starts at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Endrick to Wear Number 9 Jersey at Real Madrid for 2025–26 Season, Star Brazilian Striker Succeeds Kylian Mbappe in Donning Iconic Shirt Once Worn by Legends Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo (See Post).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast ofWSG Tirol vs Real Madrid, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Real Madrid's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. ForWSG Tirol vs Real Madrid live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid, pre-season friendly 2025, is not available in India. Fans can watch the WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid club friendly on the Real Madrid TV official app and website for online streaming. Real Madrid will dominate this game and should secure a routine win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2025 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).