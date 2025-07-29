Madrid [Spain], July 29 (ANI): Real Madrid have officially announced Kylian Mbappe as the club's latest player to take the number 10 shirt, joining some of the iconic names to don the special number ahead of the new season.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid took to X to confirm Mbappe had succeeded club legend Luka Modric as Los Blancos' latest number 10. He has joined the special rank, which includes Mesut Ozil, Luis Figo, Clarence Seedorf, Ferenc Puskas and others, who have bear the weight and responsibility that comes along with it. Modric had his last dance as a player at Los Blancos following the end of the Club World Cup

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah to Miss IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Due to Workload Management, Star Bowler Set to Be Rested in Deciding Encounter at Oval: Report.

Mbappe, despite his rich goal-scoring form, has been criticised for the lack of success with him being the premier attacker. After making a move from Paris to Madrid, PSG lifted its maiden UEFA Champions League and stormed into the Club World Cup final despite Mbappe's absence.

On the other hand, Mbappe netted 31 goals to finish as La Liga's top goal-scorer but failed to save Madrid from a trophyless season. Real Madrid's 2024/25 campaign ended without a silverware following their 4-0 hammering against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Club World Cup semi-finals.

Also Read | Kho Kho Secures Spot in India’s Major National Sports Calendars, Signals New Era of Popularity.

He turned his attention to the national duties and netted his 50th goal for France during their 2-0 win over Germany in Stuttgart. Germany had multiple opportunities to take the lead, with their best chance falling to highly-rated youngster Florian Wirtz, whose shot rattled the post. However, it was France who broke the deadlock, with Mbappe slotting the ball in the back of the net just before half-time to give his side the advantage.

The goal brings Mbappe within touching distance of Thierry Henry, with the Real Madrid star now just one goal behind the French legend in the country's all-time scoring chart. In the closing stages of the match, Mbappe wasn't done yet and he turned provider, setting up Michael Olise, who came off the bench to seal the result for France. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)