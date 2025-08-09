The young, sensational Brazilian centre-forward Endrick will be wearing the jersey number 9, while representing the Spanish giants Real Madrid CF, the decision has been formally announced. The 19-year-old striker will be the new Los Blancos no. 9 for 2025-26 season, after Kylian Mbappe, who wore it last season, has been handed the prestigious no. 10. The number 9 jersey holds immense significance at Real Madrid CF, having been worn by stars like Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, and the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in the past. Lamine Yamal To Wear Lionel Messi’s Iconic Number 10 Jersey at Barcelona for 2025–26 Season.

Endrick Announced New Number 9!

