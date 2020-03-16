Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Future at AC Milan Remains Uncertain: Reports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Getty)

After playing for LA Galaxy for over a year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic made an exciting return to Serie A and joined AC Milan. The transfer happened in January 2020 and the fans too were excited with the former Manchester United player joining the club and hoped that he could rescue the club from the troubled. But then with the outburst of coronavirus, all the players flew back to their respective homes as Serie A suspended all the games until April 3rd 2020. Obviously even Zlatan flew back home to Sweden and now, the fans are anxious if the former Manchester United striker will come back to the club. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Launches Fresh Attack on Cristiano Ronaldo, Teases him With Lionel Messi Jibe.

If one may recall, Zlatan’s contract with the club would last for six months and the deal could be subjected to an extension. Zvonimir Boban’s exit from the club has changed the entire scene and Paolo Maldini is very likely to exit the club by the end of the season. With this, the fans are anxious if Zlatan will be seen in the Rossoneri colours again. As reported by one of the Italian newspapers, the chances of Zlatan staying at AC Milan remain slim.

So far in 2020, Zlatan has scored three goals for AC Milan in Serie A. As of now, AC Milan stands on number seven of the Serie A points table with 26 points in their kitty. The team has so far played 26 games in the tournament and have won 10 games and lost an equal number of matches. The remaining games ended with a draw.