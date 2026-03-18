Santos return to the Vila Belmiro to face Internacional in a crucial early-season Brazilian Serie A 2026 fixture. Currently sitting 13th in the table, the Peixe look to maintain their unbeaten home form this month, while the visitors from Porto Alegre seek their first victory of the 2026 campaign to move off the bottom of the standings. However, all eyes are on Neymar Jr, whose presence at Santos in 2026 remains a major focal point for Brazilian football. . Neymar Jr Eyes FIFA World Cup 2026 Swansong Amid Retirement Hints.

Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Santos vs Internacional Brazilian Serie A 2026 Match?

Neymar Jr is expected to lead the line for Santos. The 34-year-old forward, who provided an assist during a full 90-minute shift against Corinthians on Sunday, has been cleared by the medical staff despite ongoing concerns regarding his physical workload.

The Santos captain’s availability has been a primary talking point following his omission from the latest Brazil national team squad. Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti opted to leave the forward out of upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia, citing a need for Neymar to reach 100 per cent physical intensity. Neymar Jr Signs Santos FC Extension.

While Neymar missed the recent clash against Mirassol due to muscle fatigue, his performance in the weekend’s derby suggests he has recovered sufficiently to start this evening.

For Neymar, every domestic appearance is a vital audition. Having recently extended his contract with Santos until December 2026, the forward is focused on maintaining match rhythm to secure a place in the final World Cup squad this summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).