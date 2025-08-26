Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details: The Indian men's Hockey team will be back in action in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 starting from August 29. They have recently finished their campaign in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 and it didn't end well for them. A poor outing in Europe months ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2025 has raised concerns for Craig Fulton and his team. They will look to get back in touch by winning the Asia Cup Hockey 2025. India won the Asian Champions Trophy back in 2024 and established themselves as the best team in Asia. They will look to do it again and at the same time prepare themselves well for the upcoming World Cup. Asia Cup 2025: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils Hockey Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar (Watch Video).

The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will begin on August 29 in Rajgir, India, and run until September 7. India is placed in Pool A with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. Pool B features defending champions the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. Pakistan and Oman have withdrawn from the tournament, with Bangladesh and Kazakhstan replacing them. The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will also serve as a qualifier for the next year’s Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. India are three-time Asia Cup hockey champions, having won the continental competition in 2003, 2007 and 2017. Fans eager to get the live telecast and streaming details of Asia Cup Hockey 2025, can read more.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Details

Series Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Date August 29 to September 7 Time 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:30 PM, 3:00 PM. 3:30 PM, 5:00 PM, 5:30 PM, 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Rajgir Hockey Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sont Sports Network (live telecast, SonyLIV (live streaming)

How to Watch Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 . Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channel. For Asia Cup Hockey 2025 online viewing options, read below. Hockey India Announces Free Tickets for Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025.

How to Watch Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Network's official OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 . Fans can watch Asia Cup Hockey 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

