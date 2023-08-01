Indian hockey fans get ready as the seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey is about to get started from August 3, 2023, Thursday. The tournament will see six teams participating in it and battling it out among with each other to determine the winner of the competition. The tournament starts on August 3 and ends on August 12, 2023, Saturday. This is the first time since 2007 that Chennai is going to host all of the matches of the Asian Championship Trophy at its Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Schedule: Check Match, Date, and, Timings.

All of the matches will be played under the round robin format where every team play three games each. There are timings for all the games – 4PM, 6.15 PM and 8.30 PM. Notably, all of India’s matches are at 8.30 PM.

India start their campaign on August 3 with a match against China. Following the games against China, India take on Japan on August 4, 2023, Friday and then go on to play Malaysia on August 6, 2023, Sunday. Following these matches, the hosts of the competition play South Korea on August 7, 2023, Monday. The round robin stage concludes with an interesting encounter on August 9, 2023, between India and Pakistan.

The round robin stage will determine which four teams will reach the semifinals of the competition. All semifinal matches will be held of August 11, 2023, Friday. The winners of the semifinals will face other in the final match of the tournament on August 12, 2023, Saturday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).