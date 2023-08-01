The seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey will kick-off on August 3, 2023, Thursday. Six best teams from the Asian subcontinent will participate in the upcoming tournament that will be hosted in Chennai. The tournament will go on till August 12, 2023, Saturday. For the first time after 16 years, Chennai is going to conduct an International Hockey event at its Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Six countries – Pakistan, Malaysia, South Korea, China, Japan, and, India – will fight it out among each other to determine the best team in the tournament. All the games will be played in the round robin format. Every team will play three games each. ‘Next Two Months Crucial for the Team’, Says Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh Ahead of Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games 2023.

The games begin at 4 PM, 6.15 PM and 8.30 PM respectively. The event gets started with the opening match between defending champions, South Korea, and Japan. Hosts, India will then play China in their opening game.

India’s next matches are against Japan on August 4, 2023, Friday, and Malaysia on August 6, 2023, Sunday, respectively. After these matches, the hosts then face reigning champions South Korea on August 7, 2023, Monday. The round robin phase ends on August 9, 2023, Wednesday with the exciting encounter between Pakistan and India. All of India’s matches starts at 8.30 PM.

Schedule For Asian Champions Trophy

Date Match Timings

August 3

South Korea versus Japan – 4 PM

Malaysia versus Pakistan – 6.15 PM

India versus China – 8.30 PM

August 4

South Korea versus Pakistan – 4 PM

China versus Malaysia – 6.15 PM

India versus Japan – 8.30 PM

August 6

China versus South Korea – 4 PM

Japan versus Pakistan – 6.15 PM

India versus Malaysia – 8.30 PM

August 7

Japan versus Malaysia – 4 PM

Pakistan versus China – 6.15 PM

India versus South Korea – 8.30 PM

August 9

Japan versus China – 4 PM

Malaysia versus South Korea – 6.15 PM

India versus Pakistan – 8.30 PM

Knockouts

August 11

Fifth place play-off – 3.30 PM

First Semifinal (Qualifier 2 versus Qualifier 3) – 6.00 PM

Second Semifinal (Qualifier 1 versus Qualifier 4) – 8.30 PM

August 12

Third place play-off – 6.00 PM

Final – 8.30 PM

Following the round robin phase, the teams that ended in the top-four place will reach the semifinals of the tournament. Both the semifinals take place on August 11, Friday. The teams that ended at the last two places will also take part in a fifth place play-off game on the day of the semifinals. The final will be played on the next day – August 12, Saturday. Before the final, there will also be a match for the third place play off.

