How to Watch Mexico vs South Korea Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage continues to heat up as Mexico takes on South Korea in a highly anticipated Group A clash. Scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST, this match is crucial for both nations. Mexico began their campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over South Africa. South Korea, not to be outdone, showcased their resilience by coming from behind to defeat Czech Republic. A win for either side here would significantly bolster their chances of advancing to the Round of 32 and could even secure the top spot in Group A, depending on other results. The encounter is set to electrify Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico, which will be temporarily known as Estadio Guadalajara during the tournament, where a passionate home crowd is expected to rally behind El Tri. Drone Intercepted By Mexican Military Near South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Camp Ahead of Mexico Clash.

Key players to watch include Mexico's attacking threats Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez, who will aim to exploit any defensive vulnerabilities. For South Korea, the creative brilliance of Son Heung-min, coupled with the vision of Lee Kang-in and finishing prowess of Oh Hyeon-gyu, makes them a formidable opponent capable of swift transitions.

Mexico vs South Korea – Match Details

Detail Information Teams Mexico vs South Korea Stage Group Stage Group Group A Date Friday, June 19, 2026 Kick-off IST 6:30 AM IST Venue Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico (also known as Estadio Guadalajara)

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast and Streaming

Football enthusiasts worldwide can catch the thrilling Group A action through various official broadcasters and streaming platforms. Ensure you check local listings for specific channel numbers and availability.

India

In India, fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live on television via Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels, part of Zee Entertainment's sports offerings. For live streaming, all the action will be available on the Zee5 platform and app. While a subscription is generally required for most matches, DD Sports (through DD Free Dish) will broadcast the quarterfinals, semi-finals, and final for free. Mexico vs South Korea: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

Other Regions

Here’s a breakdown of where to watch the match in other major territories:

United States: Viewers in the US can tune into FOX and FS1 for English commentary, and Telemundo or Universo for Spanish commentary. Streaming options include the FOX Sports App, Peacock (for Spanish-language coverage), YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV. Selected free matches may also be available on Tubi.

United Kingdom: Free-to-air coverage is available on BBC One, ITV1, and ITV4. Live streaming is accessible through BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Canada: In Canada, the tournament is broadcast by Bell Media. English-language coverage is on CTV and TSN, while French-language broadcasts are on RDS and RDS2. Streaming is available via the CTV App, TSN App, TSN+, and RDS digital platforms, with additional access via Amazon Prime Video through TSN/RDS subscriptions.

With both Mexico and South Korea looking to solidify their positions in Group A, this match promises to be a captivating contest. Don't miss out on the action as the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues its exhilarating group stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).