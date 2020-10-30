Indian MMA sensation Ritu Phogat will take on Cambodia’s Nou Srey Pov at One Championship: Inside The Matrix. The Pay-per-view takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on October 30, 2020 (Friday). Hailed as the Lady Khabib, Phogat is undefeated in her Mixed Martial Art (MMA) career and will like to extend her winning run. On the other hand, Srey Pov might be relatively less experienced but is known for her sharp punches, kicks, elbows and knee strikes. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, telecast and venue and other details of Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov fight, please scroll down for all the necessary and relevant information. Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov MMA Fight Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar Online.

While Phogat will enter the ring as favourite, performing after a gap of eight months will be a big challenge for her. Making her debut in November last year, Phogat burst onto the scenes by winning two matches on the trot and is targeting her third straight triumph. On the other hand, her opponent Nou Srey Pov after winning her opening bout suffered a defeat last time around and came into this clash with a record of 1-1. Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov One Championship MMA Preview.

What is the Match Timing of Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov, One Championship MMA Match in India? (Date, Time in IST & Venue)

Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov clash takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on October 30, 2020 (Friday). The pay-per-view has a scheduled time of 6:00 pm IST.

How to Watch Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov, One Championship MMA Match on TV in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcasters One Championship in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels to watch Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov MMA fight on your television.

How to Watch Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov, One Championship MMA Match Live Streaming Online in India?

Dinsey+Hotstar is the official streaming partners of Star Network and will live stream One Championship. Hence, fans from India can tune into SonyLiv to watch the live streaming of Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov match online.

Ritu is a grappler, and taking the opposition to the ground is her strength. Meanwhile, Srey Pov is mostly known for her brawling skills and is expected to trouble Phogat with her quick moves. However, fans should brace themselves to witness a mouth-watering encounter between a brawler and grappler.

