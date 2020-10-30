Ritu Phogat will take on Nou Srey Pov of Cambodia at One Championship: Inside The Matrix. The Pay-per-view will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on October 30, 2020 (Friday). The Indian Mixed Martial Artist is unbeaten in her MMA career and will look to continue that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov can scroll down below for more details. Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov One Championship MMA Preview.

Ritu Phogat made her One Championship debut in November 2019 where she defeated Nam Hee Kim by TKO at the ‘Age of Dragons’ pay-per-view. The Indian MMA fighter is undefeated till now and has a 2-0 record. Meanwhile, her opponent Nou Srey Pov after winning her opening bout, suffered a defeat last time around and comes into this clash with a record of 1-1.

When to Watch Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov, One Championship MMA Match: Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Ritu Phogat will take on Nou Srey Pov at One Championship: Inside The Matrix pay-per-view at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on October 30, 2020 (Friday). The PPV has a scheduled time of 06:00 pm IST.

How To Watch Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov, One Championship MMA Match: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of One Championship in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels to watch the Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov MMA fight on your television.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov, One Championship MMA Match Online

As Star Sports are the official broadcasters of One Championship in India, ‘Inside The Matrix’ pay-per-view will be available on online platforms as well. Fans can tune into Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch the live streaming of Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov.

