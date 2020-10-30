Ritu Phogat extended her unbeaten run in Mixed Martial Arts as she defeated Cambodian veteran Nou Srey Pov in their bout at One Championship: Inside The Matrix event on October 30, 2020 (Friday) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Indian Tigress needed less than two rounds to take her MMA record to 3-0 which was also her second win by TKO (Technical Knockout). Ritu Phogat Backs Khabib Nurmagomedov to Beat Justin Gaethje and Retain Lightweight Title.

Ritu Phogat defeated Nou Srey Pov around the 2.04-minute mark in round two as the wrestler from India completely dominated the match. The former U-23 World Wrestling Championship silver medalist, looked completely in her element as she overwhelmed the Cambodian with her superior game on the mat and finished the clash with some sensational ground and pound.

Watch Finish

Compared to her previous matches, Ritu Phogat showed significant improvement in her striking game which will give her much confidence in achieving her objective of becoming the first mixed martial arts world champion from India. This was the 26-year-old’s second fight this year, she had beaten Chiao Chen Wu in February by unanimous decision.

ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityondtong believes that Ritu Phogat could get a title shot in 2021. ‘Ritu plans to be a lot more active this year. She will be playing her first match in October this year and possibly another in November and December. That would set her up well if she continues to win, and she could be up for a world title shot in mid- or late- 2021’ Sityondtong had told ESPN.

