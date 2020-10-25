Indian Mixed Martial Arts sensational Ritu Phogat will look to extend her unbeaten record when she faces Cambodian Nou Srey Pov at One Championship: Inside The Matrix. The pay-per-view is scheduled on October 30, 2020 (Friday) and will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The ‘Indian Tigress’ will be hoping to take a step closer towards her dream of becoming ‘the first Indian World Champion in MMA’. Ritu Phogat Backs Khabib Nurmagomedov to Beat Justin Gaethje and Retain Lightweight Title.

Ritu Phogat comes from a family of Indian wrestling greats. Her father Mahavir Sing Phogat, is a well-renowned coach and her sister’s Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, as well as cousin Vinesh Phogat, are all Commonwealth Games gold medalists in wrestling. Ritu Phogat, herself has won several accolades in wrestling but switched to Mixed Martial Arts in 2019. Virat Kohli's Never Giving Up Attitude Inspires Me, Says India's MMA Fighter Ritu Phogat.

Ritu Phogat debuted in One Championship at the ‘Age of Dragons’ event in November 2019 and defeated Nam Hee Kim by TKO in the very first round. The Indian Tigress than got the better of Chiao Chen Wu earlier this year to take her MMA record to 2-0. Meanwhile, Nou Srey Pov has won and lost one game each in her One Championship career.

When is Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov One Championship MMA Match?

Ritu Phogat will face Nou Srey Pov at ‘One Championship: Inside The Matrix’ pay-per-view on October 30, 2020 (Friday) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The PPV has a scheduled time of 06:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov One Championship MMA Match?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ONE Championship in India. So fans can tune into Start Sports select 1, Star Sports select 2, Start Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to watch Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov MMA match on TV. Fans can also catch the live streaming of One Championship: Inside The Matrix pay-per-view on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ritu Phogat vs Nou Srey Pov: One Championship Record

Both the fighters have fought twice in the One Championship. Ritu Phogat has won both of her games and has a record of 2-0-0 while Nou Srey Pov, who lost her previous match has a record of 1-1-0.

What Is at One Championship: Inside The Matrix Fight Card?

Ritu Phogat will take on Nou Srey Pov in the opening bout of the pay-per-view in the Atomweight division. There will be four championships on the line.

Xiong Jing Nan vs Tiffany Teo (Strawweight Championships)

Martin Nguyen vs Thahn Le (Featherweight Championship)

Christian Lee vs Iuri Lapicus (Lightweight Championship)

Aung La N Sang vs Reinier De Ridder (Middleweight Championship)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).