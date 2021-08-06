India’s dream of etching their name in Hockey folklore at Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end as they lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal match. The Indian women’s hockey team competed for a medal at the Summer Games for the first time in their history but the Gold medallist from Rio proved too much in the end as the Rani Rampal-led side missed out on a podium finish by the finest of margins. IND vs GBR, Bronze Medal Match At Tokyo 2020 Highlights.

The opening quarter of the game was very much dominated by Great Britain, who had the better of possession and chances but were unable to capitalise. However, GBR made their opportunities count in the second quarter, taking a 2-0 lead in the game through Elena Rayer and Sarah Robertson.

But much like their previous matches, India women’s hockey team once again showed their togetherness and made a sensational comeback. A brace from Gurjit Kaur and Vandana Katariya’s strike put the Rani Rampal-led side in front after being in a dire position at one stage.

In search of an equaliser, Great Britain started the third quarter on the front foot and their efforts were rewarded early on as skipper Hollie Pearne-Webb, scored her first goal of the tournament to bring her team level. GBR kept the pressure on but Indian keeper Savita was up to the task each time.

Quarter 4 once again saw Great Britain begin with purpose and they made it count as Grace Balsdon put them ahead in the game for the third time. They then managed to hold on to their advantage as GBR secured a third consecutive medal at the Olympics after bronze in London and gold in Rio.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2021 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).