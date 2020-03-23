India to ‘Wait and Watch’ for a Month Before Taking Decision on 2020 Tokyo Olympics Participation, Says IOA After Canada Pulls Out Due to Coronavirus

Olympics Logo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Indian Olympic Association, on Monday, announced it will adopt a “wait and watch” policy for at least a month before taking any call on participation in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Indian’s decision came hours after Canada became the first nation to pull out of the 2020 Olympic Games citing the concern for the safety of their athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Australia likewise joined Canada in threatening to pull out of the multi-sport showpiece if the event is not postponed by a year. "It's clear the Games can't be held in July," Australian chef-de-mission Ian Chesterman said, while Canada released a joint statement from its Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Tokyo Olympics 2020: ‘Cancelling Not an Option,’ Summer Games ‘May Be Postponed’, Says Japan PM Shinzo Abe.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said the body was closing the monitoring the fast-evolving situation. "We will wait and watch for 4 to 5 weeks and then come to any decision after consultation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the sports ministry," Mehta was quoted as telling to news agency PTI. Tokyo Olympics 2020: China Likely to Follow IOC, Need to First Think About Athletes; Says Wei Jizhong.

"The situation is not that bad in our country as compared to other nations," he added, referring to the devastating effects of COVID-19, which has caused over 7000 deaths and affected lakhs across the globe.

Canada Pulls Out of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Canada became the first nation to pull out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 and has refused to send their athletes to the Summer Games unless sit is postponed by a year. The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees released a joint statement to declare their decision. Canada Bars Athletes From Participating in 2020 Tokyo Olympics Due to COVID-19 Risks.

“While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community. This is not solely about athlete health – it is about public health,” said a statement from the north-American nation’s Olympic and Paralympic body.

The country offered to help the International Olympic Association (IOC) in finding an alternative and in rescheduling the Olympic Games. But “it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games. In fact, it runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow.”

Australia to Stop Athletes From Travelling Abroad

Asked about Australia’s possible participation in Tokyo Olympics 2020, PM Scott Morrison said that the worldwide travel ban imposed by his government applies to all the athletes. Australia have already closed its borders and have imposed travel restrictions. The country’s Olympic body also held an emergency board meeting wherein it was decided that the Kangaroo nation will only participate if the Olympics take place next July. Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia Tells Athletes to Prepare for 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“We have athletes based overseas, training at central locations around Australia as teams and managing their own programs. With travel and other restrictions, this becomes an untenable situation. Australian athletes should prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021.”

Meanwhile, the with Canada pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics and Australia likely to follow suit, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has come under severe pressure from athletes and state bodies to postpone or delay the multi-sport event. After insisting on carrying out the Olympic Games as per schedule, the IOC on Sunday mentioned that it will derive on a final decision of the fate of Tokyo Olympics.