Tokyo Olympics 2020: China Likely to Follow IOC, Need to First Think About Athletes; Says Wei Jizhong

As Canada and Australia have decided to pull out of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it appears China is in no mood to part ways with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Canada has made it sure that it won’t send its athletes to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo unless the Summer Games are postponed by a year. Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison also confirmed that its Olympic bound athletes come under the country’s worldwide travel ban as well. Tokyo Olympics 2020: ‘Cancelling Not an Option,’ Summer Games ‘May Be Postponed’, Says Japan PM Shinzo Abe; Twitterati Reacts.

Wei Jizhong, a former secretary-general of the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) official and honorary life president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), has said that China will follow IOC’s decision.

“The Chinese Olympic Committee will follow the IOC. The IOC is facing a very difficult decision, either way it will cause issues,” Wei was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post. Canada, Australia First Two Countries to Pull Out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

“The problem is that we should first think about the athletes. They have prepared for at least four years for these Olympics, and if we delay it by one or two years, most of these athletes would have lost their chance.

There are other reasons, such as broadcasting rights and sponsors, but the IOC can discount those for now. It’s about the athletes. Four years of effort and an opportunity lost,” he added.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has hinted that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 could be postponed but cancelling it is not an option as of now. IOC too is of the same opinion.