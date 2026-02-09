Russian-born Georgian figure skater Anastasiia Gubanova has become a social media sensation following her performance at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The 23-year-old athlete captivated audiences by performing her routine to a medley of popular Indian tracks, blending elite athleticism with a distinct cultural tribute. India at 2026 Winter Olympics: List of Participants and Sports They Will Take Part in.

The performance, which took place during the early stages of the figure skating competition in Milan, featured a mashup of "San Sanana" from the 2001 Bollywood film Asoka and the viral title track from the recent film Dhurandhar.

A Fusion of Culture and Sport

Gubanova took to the ice wearing a striking red and gold form-fitting costume, completed with a traditional red bindi. The routine began with the melodic beats of "San Sanana" (Asoka), a song that saw a massive international resurgence in 2024 via social media trends, before transitioning into the high-energy rhythms of the original Dhurandhar title track song "Jogi" by Panjabi MC.

The performance has garnered millions of views across platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with many viewers praising the skater for her "appreciation over appropriation" approach. Gubanova, who has previously expressed a deep affinity for Indian aesthetics, told reporters last year that she feels "most comfortable with an Indian style."

Background and Musical Choice

Gubanova’s decision to use Indian music is not entirely new; she utilised a similar program during her 2025 qualification season and at the ISU World Team Trophy. The skater revealed that her friends helped her select the tracks, and she has since embraced the nickname "Indian girl" given to her by fans of the genre.

"I love the style and the energy of the music," Gubanova stated in an earlier interview with Sports24. "It allows me to express a different side of my artistry on the ice."

Competitive Standing

While the viral nature of the performance has dominated headlines, Gubanova remains a serious contender in the women’s singles discipline. Representing Georgia since 2021, she is the 2023 European Champion and a two-time European silver medalist (2024, 2025). 2026 Winter Olympics is Being Held in Which Country?.

The 2026 Winter Olympics, officially known as the Milano Cortina Games, began on February 6. As the figure skating events continue, Gubanova’s unique program stands out as one of the most talked-about highlights of the opening week, successfully bridging the gap between traditional winter sports and global pop culture.

