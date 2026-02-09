The 2026 Winter Olympics, officially known as the XXV Olympic Winter Games, are currently taking place in Italy. This marks the fourth time the nation has hosted the Olympic Games and its third time hosting the winter edition, following Cortina d'Ampezzo in 1956 and Turin in 2006. The event, commonly referred to as Milano Cortina 2026, officially commenced with a grand opening ceremony on 6 February 2026 and is scheduled to run until 22 February 2026. Lindsey Vonn Crash Video: US Skiing Star Airlifted Following High-Speed Fall at 2026 Winter Olympics Downhill Final.
A Historic Multi-City Model
For the first time in the history of the Winter Games, two cities are officially co-hosting the event. While Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are the primary hosts, the competition is spread across a vast area of approximately 22,000 square kilometres in Northern Italy.
Venues are organised into several geographic clusters to utilise existing infrastructure:
-
Milan: The hub for ice sports, including figure skating, ice hockey, and short-track speed skating. The opening ceremony was held at the iconic San Siro Stadium.
-
Cortina d’Ampezzo: Hosting women’s alpine skiing, curling, and sliding sports (bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton).
-
Valtellina (Bormio & Livigno): The site for men’s alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, and snowboarding.
-
Val di Fiemme: Hosting Nordic combined, ski jumping, and cross-country skiing.
-
Anterselva/Antholz: The dedicated location for biathlon events.
-
Verona: The historic Verona Arena will serve as the venue for the closing ceremony on 22 February.
Participation and New Disciplines
The 2026 Games are notable for being the most gender-balanced Winter Olympics to date, with women making up 47% of the participating athletes. Approximately 2,900 athletes from 92 nations are competing in 116 medal events.
A significant highlight of this edition is the inclusion of Ski Mountaineering (Skimo), which makes its Olympic debut. This discipline involves athletes racing through mountainous terrain, requiring them to climb uphill on skis and navigate technical downhill descents.
Quick Facts: Milano Cortina 2026
|Category
|Details
|Host Country
|Italy
|Host Cities
|Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo
|Motto
|"IT's Your Vibe"
|Mascots
|Tina and Milo (Stoats)
|Key Dates
|6 – 22 February 2026
|Total Events
|116 in 8 sports (16 disciplines)
Sustainable Approach
The 2026 Games have placed a heavy emphasis on sustainability. Instead of building new, temporary structures, the organising committee has utilised over 90% existing or temporary venues. This approach aims to reduce the environmental footprint and economic burden often associated with hosting global sporting events, setting a potential blueprint for future Olympic host nations.
