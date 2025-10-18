India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India U21 men's hockey team will lock horns against the Australia U21 men's hockey team in the grand finale of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 on October 18. India has won the prestigious tournament thrice, whereas Australia has clinched the trophy in two editions. The Indian team are arriving in this contest after securing a thrilling 2-1 win against the Malaysia U21 men's hockey team. Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Lose 2–4 to Australia Despite Arshdeep Singh’s Goal.

Australia, on the other hand, defeated Pakistan's U21 men's hockey team to confirm their spot at the finals of the Sultan of Johor Cup. In the current edition, India finished second behind Australia in the standings. India notched up three victories and played a draw, and lost one in their total of five matches, leading to the Sultan of Johor 2025 final. Australia, on the other hand, has the same number of wins and has had two draws.

India vs Australia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Final Details Match India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Final Date Saturday, October 18 Time 6:05 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel (Live Streaming) When is India vs Australia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue The India U21 men's hockey team will go up against the Australia U21 men's hockey team in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final on Saturday, October 18. The India vs Australia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final match is set to be held at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and it will start at 6:05 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Final Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the IND vs AUS Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final match live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to find the India vs Australia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final match live telecast on TV channels. For the IND vs AUS Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final online viewing options, read below. India Men's Hockey Team Defeat New Zealand 4-2 in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025; Uttam Singh and Co Secure Second Win of the Competition.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Final Match?

Fans will, however, have live streaming viewing options for the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 matches. Fans can watch the India vs Australia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final match live streaming on the Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel for free in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).