Hockey is one of the sports to be played at the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games which is going to be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8. Since its debut in the 1988 Kuala Lumpur Games. The sport has been a constant presence at the quadrennial games and this will be hockey's seventh appearance at the Games. It will be hosted at the outdoor pitches at the University of Birmingham from July 29 to August 8. A total of ten teams have qualified for the women’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Birmingham Games. Hosts England and defending champions New Zealand has secured their places directly. Meanwhile, the rest of the eight teams were qualified on the basis of FIH Women's World Rankings till date February 1, 2022. The teams are India, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Wales, Kenya, Scotland, and Ghana. Download Free PDF of CWG 22 Women's Hockey Schedule.docx

The ten teams will be divided into two groups (A and B) of five with the top two advancing to the semi-finals and the bottom rest sent to classification matches to determine their ranks. Group A includes England, India, Canada, Wales, and Ghana. Meanwhile, Group B consists of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Scotland, and Kenya.

As the ten teams battle their way through the tournament at the University of Birmingham, we look at the schedule for hockey women’s at 2022 Birmingham.

CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Schedule

Date Match Details Time (IST) 29 July 2022 India vs Ghana 6:30 PM 29 July 2022 Canada vs Wales 6:30 PM 29 July 2022 New Zealand vs Kenya 1:30 PM 29 July 2022 South Africa vs Scotland 1:30 PM 30 July 2022 England vs Ghana 6:30 PM 30 July 2022 India vs wales 11:30 PM 30 July 2022 Australia vs Kenya 6:30 PM 30 July 2022 New Zealand vs Scotland 11:30 PM 31 July 2022 Canada vs England 11:30 PM 31 July 2022 South Africa vs Australia 11:30 PM 1 August 2022 Wales vs Ghana 1:30 PM 1 August 2022 Scotland vs Kenya 1:30 PM 2 August 2022 New Zealand vs Australia 1:30 PM 2 August 2022 Kenya vs South Africa 6:30 PM 2 August 2022 Ghana vs Canada 09:00 2 August 2022 India vs England 6:30 PM 3 August 2022 Canada vs India 1:30 PM 3 August 2022 Australia vs Scotland 1:30 PM 4 August 2022 England vs Wales 09:00 PM 4 August 2022 South Africa vs New Zeland 09:00 PM 5 August 2022 Classification Match 9 v 10 09:00 PM 5 August 2022 Classification Match 7 v 8 09:00 PM 5 August 2022 Semi-Final 1 10:30 PM 5 August 2022 Semi-Final 2 10:30 PM 7 August 2022 Classification Match 5 v 6 01:30 PM 7 August 2022 Bronze Medal Match 01:30 PM 7 August 2022 Final 7:30 PM

A number of big names are taking part in this competition hence it will be exciting to watch. Reigning champions New Zealand will be aiming to defend their throne. Meanwhile, record winners Australia will be hoping to get back to the top of the podium.

India Women's Hockey Team for CWG 2022:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete.

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari

