Jaspal Rana: Indian Shooting Legend Dies at 49, Leaving Rich Legacy

Indian shooting is mourning the loss of one of its most influential figures, Jaspal Rana, who passed away today, June 12, 2026, at the age of 49 in New Delhi. The former champion pistol shooter and Dronacharya award-winning coach reportedly fell ill during his return journey from the ISSF World Cup in Munich and was hospitalized in Delhi, where he breathed his last after battling health complications following a recent medical procedure involving stent placement. Rana's unexpected passing leaves a significant void in a sport he helped elevate to international prominence. Jaspal Rana Dies: Indian Shooting Great and Former Asian Games Gold Medalist Passes Away at 49 in Delhi Hospital.

Jaspal Rana's Legendary Career

Born on June 28, 1976, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, Jaspal Rana burst onto the national shooting scene at just 12 years old, clinching a silver medal at the 31st National Shooting Championship. His international career took off in spectacular fashion, notably with a gold medal at the 1994 World Junior Championships in Milan, setting a world record. Rana specialized in pistol events, particularly the 25m Centre Fire Pistol, where he achieved remarkable dominance.

His trophy cabinet boasts an extraordinary collection of medals from major international competitions:

Asian Games: 4 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze

4 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze Commonwealth Games: 9 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze

9 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze World Junior Championships: 1 Gold

His four gold medals at the Asian Games, including a historic triple gold haul at the 2006 Doha Games, cemented his status as one of Asia's finest shooters. Rana remains India's most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history, with a staggering 15 medals across four editions (1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006).

Jaspal Rana: Transition to Coaching and Mentorship

After an illustrious competitive career, Rana transitioned seamlessly into coaching, dedicating himself to nurturing the next generation of Indian shooting talent. He became a pivotal figure in shaping the careers of several young shooters, most notably mentoring Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary. Under his guidance, Manu Bhaker secured two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, ending a 12-year medal drought for Indian shooting.

Rana's profound impact as a coach was recognized with the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020. At the time of his passing, he was serving as the high-performance coach for India's pistol shooters, a role he embraced with his characteristic dedication and expertise.

Jaspal Rana: A Life of Dedication

Rana's contributions to Indian sports were acknowledged with numerous accolades throughout his life. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1994 at just 18 years old, followed by the Padma Shri in 1997. In 2025, he received the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman. His father, Narayan Singh Rana, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police official, was his first coach and a significant source of inspiration. Jaspal Rana was married to Aarushie Verma.

Jaspal Rana's unwavering commitment to excellence, both as an athlete and a coach, has left an indelible mark on Indian shooting. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire countless aspiring shooters and coaches for generations to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).