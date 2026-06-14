F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 Free Live Streaming Online

The seventh round of the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship™ is set to thrill motorsport enthusiasts as the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts the FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRAN PREMIO DE BARCELONA-CATALUNYA 2026 today, June 14. This rebranded event, which will be held in even-numbered years through to 2032, promises high-octane action as drivers battle for supremacy on the iconic Spanish track. India's Kush Maini Triumphs in Barcelona Sprint Race for First F2 Win of 2026 Season.

All eyes will be on Mercedes driver George Russell, who secured pole position in Barcelona and will be looking to convert his strong qualifying performance into a race win. Fellow Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli will also be among the top contenders to watch on the Spanish track.

F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 Race Timing in India

The 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is scheduled to begin at 15:00 CEST (Central European Summer Time) on Sunday, June 14, 2026. For Indian viewers, this translates to a prime evening slot. The race will commence at 18:30 IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 Live Streaming Online in India

For fans in India, FanCode is the exclusive destination for live streaming the FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRAN PREMIO DE BARCELONA-CATALUNYA 2026. The digital sports platform has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for Formula 1 in India for three more years, running from 2026 until 2028.

This comprehensive deal means FanCode will provide live streaming of every practice session, qualifying, Sprint race, and the main Grand Prix. Additionally, for the first time, the premium F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium subscriptions are now available directly through FanCode, offering enhanced viewing experiences with features like onboard cameras and team radio. Viewers can access these passes via the FanCode app and website. Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Send Social Media into Frenzy After Monaco GP Kiss Goes Viral (Watch Video).

It is important to note that as of June 14, 2026, there are no official free live streaming options confirmed for the FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRAN PREMIO DE BARCELONA-CATALUNYA 2026 in India. Therefore, a FanCode subscription or an F1 TV pass (purchased through FanCode) is required to catch all the live action.

F1 enthusiasts in India can look forward to an exciting race from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, ensuring they don't miss a single moment of this crucial championship battle through FanCode's dedicated coverage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).