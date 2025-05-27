Mumbai, May 27: Iranian wrestler Ahmad Mirza Puria defeated Bupinder Ajnala from Punjab in a ‘Dangal’ organized in this hilly district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after a gap of five years, organizers said. The wrestling competition, held for the first time after COVID-19, saw over 50 wrestlers in action at the event organized by Dangal Committee Chanderkote in collaboration with police and Army, drawing hundreds of enthusiastic sport lovers. This was the fifth ‘Dangal’ in the district and attracted athletes from different parts of the country and Iran as well, a member of the organizing committee said. Wrestler Manisha Bhanwala Wins Gold Medal in Women's 62Kg Category at Asian Championship 2025 in Jordan, Antim Panghal Settles for Bronze in 53Kg.

Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju thanked the organizers especially police officer Majid Ali, and said the event successfully conveyed two messages outside the world that the security situation in the Union territory is peaceful in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor to destroy terror infrastructure across the border.

VIDEO | J&K: Iran National Wrestler Ahmad Mirza Puria wins Ramban Dangal 2025. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/sjhmtWd1q8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 27, 2025

"Our forces are very strong and there is no danger. The event including the participation of foreign wrestlers was a great reply to terrorists who wanted to destroy our brotherhood," the National Conference legislator said.

He asked the local youth to take up sports and stay away from drugs. Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police, Kulbir Singh, expressed happiness over the large attendance of the people at the event.

“Such types of sports activities are always supported and encouraged by police,” he said, thanking the civil society and the organizers for the successful event.