Indian women wrestlers Manisha Bhanwala won the nation's first gold medal, whereas Antim Panghal settled for bronze on the fourth day of the Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 in Amman, Jordan, on Friday. Manisha won the gold medal in the 62kg category, and she defeated Kim Ok-Ju of North Korea. Paris Olympian Antim Panghal won bronze in the 53kg category with a dominant win by technical superiority against Hsieh Meng-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei. Nitish Siwach Shines As India Wins Second Bronze Medal at Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025.

Manisha Bhanwala and Antim Panghal Win Medal for India

