The opening match of WrestleMania 42 delivered one of the most viral moments in sports entertainment history as YouTube sensation IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins Jr.) made his official WWE in-ring debut. Performing in front of a capacity crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, 18 April 2026, the streamer executed a high-risk splash from the top rope, flattening his former ally Logan Paul through an announce table. WWE WrestleMania 42 Free Live Streaming Online in India.
The moment followed a chaotic six-man tag team match that saw Speed team up with The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) against the veteran trio of The Usos and LA Knight.
IShowSpeed's Rocky Debut and Betrayal
While Speed entered the ring with immense energy, his lack of professional experience was evident during the bout. Despite successfully executing a body slam and a head-scissors takedown, a series of tactical errors led to his team’s downfall. The match concluded when LA Knight capitalised on the confusion, hitting a BFT on Austin Theory to secure the win for his side.
Post-match, tensions boiled over as a frustrated Logan Paul blamed Speed for the loss. In a shocking turn of events, Paul turned on his longtime friend, knocking him down with a "titanium-plated" right fist and clearing the Spanish announce table with the intent of putting the streamer through it.
Logan Paul is Furious with IShowSpeed
LOGAN PAUL IS FURIOUS WITH ISHOWSPEED 😳 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/5Kcxxyyvv4
— Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 18, 2026
The 'SIUUU' Splash
The narrative shifted when The Usos and LA Knight, Speed’s opponents moments prior, intervened to save the streamer from further assault. They laid Paul out on the announce table and encouraged a reluctant Speed to take to the skies.
Standing on the ring post, Speed paid homage to his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, by performing his signature ‘SIUUU’ celebration to a thunderous roar from the Vegas crowd. He then leapt from the top rope, delivering a perfect splash that sent both him and Logan Paul crashing through the table. WWE Wrestlemania 42: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.
IShowSpeed Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU'
ISHOWSPEED ‘SIUUU’ AND OFF THE TOP ROPE ON LOGAN PAUL 😳
OH MY GOODNESS 🔥 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/jBQN35qUNN
— Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 18, 2026
The Road to WrestleMania 42
Speed’s involvement in WrestleMania 42 was the culmination of a months-long rivalry. On the 6 April edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE General Manager Adam Pearce made the match official after LA Knight famously interrupted one of Speed's live streams, physically tossing the streamer through his own gaming monitors.
Speed has been a recurring figure in WWE since 2024, notably appearing as a "Prime bottle" at WrestleMania XL and taking a viral spear from Bron Breakker at the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, this marked the first time he competed as a sanctioned athlete on the "Grandest Stage of Them All."
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).