The biggest weekend in sports entertainment arrives tonight as WWE WrestleMania 42 kicks off at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Scheduled for Sunday, 19 April 2026 (IST), the first night of the two-night extravaganza is headlined by an emotional Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. WWE Wrestlemania 42: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Hosted by the legendary John Cena, the event marks a historic shift in WWE’s broadcasting history, serving as the first WrestleMania to be streamed on Netflix in international markets following the closure of the WWE Network.

Where To Watch WWE WrestleMania 42 in India?

Broadcasting rights for WrestleMania 42 have transitioned significantly this year. In the United Kingdom, India, and most other international territories, the entire event will be available exclusively via Netflix. In India, WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 will start at 3:30 AM IST on Sunday.

This follows the 10-year global partnership deal that officially integrated all WWE premium live events into the streaming platform earlier this month.

In the United States, the event will stream on the ESPN app (ESPN+ and ESPN Unlimited). In a first for the franchise, the opening hour of Night 1 will also be broadcast live on linear television via ESPN2, providing a 'free-to-air' window for cable subscribers before the show moves entirely to the streaming service. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Full Match Card

The opening night features a packed schedule, including three other championship bouts and a high-stakes 'Unsanctioned Match.'

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs Randy Orton

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Liv Morgan

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs Becky Lynch

Unsanctioned Match: Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre

Singles Match: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins vs Gunther

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) & IShowSpeed vs The Usos & LA Knight

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs The Bella Twins

WrestleMania 42 is also notable for featuring the newly established Women's Intercontinental Championship, which AJ Lee will defend in her first WrestleMania appearance in over a decade.

Additionally, the presence of digital influencer IShowSpeed in a competitive tag match highlights WWE’s continued strategy of blending traditional wrestling with mainstream social media personalities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 01:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).