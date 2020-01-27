Journalist Suspended After Tweeting About Kobe Bryant 2003 Rape Case Following NBA Legend's Death

Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California (Photo Credits: Getty)

Just a few hours after the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, a journalist named Felicia Sonmez, working with Washington Post, tweeted about his 2003 rape allegation. Kobe at the age of 41 passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna. The news of his death spread like wildfire and not only the sporting fraternity but also his fans condoled the death of the LA Lakers legend. Amid all this, the tweet from Felicia came too soon after his death and backfired completely as she was put on leave after the post. Neymar Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in PSG's Win Over Lille (Watch Video).

Felicia did not write the article but shared the post published by Daily Beast in 2016 and is entitled “Kobe Bryant’s Disturbing Rape Case: The DNA Evidence, the Accuser’s Story, and the Half-Confession.” The tweet drew a lot of flank from fans all over the world. Even Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr slammed the journalist for the post. Check out the tweet below:

You can delete your tweets. How about an apology? #garbagehuman pic.twitter.com/Kk8zhuYfbL — Chris B. (@ChrisKoether) January 26, 2020

Talking about the rape allegation, it was made by a 19-year-old receptionist where she claimed that she was raped at a Colorado hotel in the player’s room. The player insisted that it was a consensual act and denied the allegation. Sonmez justified herself for sharing the tweet by saying, “Any public figure is worth remembering in their totality even if that public figure is beloved and that totality unsettling. That folks are responding with rage and threats toward me (someone who didn’t even write the piece but found it well-reported) speaks volumes about the pressure people come under to stay silent in these cases.” However, the bosses at the organisation did not approve of the behaviour and suspended the journalist.