Bengaluru Bulls will take on UP Yoddha in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 09, 2021 (Sunday) at 08:30 PM IST as both teams aim to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both teams have experienced contrasting campaigns for far and find themselves on the opposite ends of the team standings. Bengaluru Bulls are placed third and have the top spot in their sights, something they will be able to achieve with a win. Meanwhile, UP Yodhha are ranked 10th among 12 teams and will be aiming for a win to climb up the points table.

Where To Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha live online streaming.

