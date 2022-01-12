Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls will face off against each other in the latest round of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 season. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 12, 2022 (Wednesday) at 09:30 PM IST as both teams aim to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both the teams have been brilliant so far and have the top spot in their sights when they face off in Bengaluru. Dabang Delhi are placed second in the team standings and could move to the top with a win in tonight’s encounter. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls are third and can overtake Delhi with a win and close gap on leaders Patna Pirates.

Where To Watch Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls live online streaming.

