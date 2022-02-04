Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors face off against each other in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Thursday, February 4. The match will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and the game has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, if you are looking for Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, 2021-22 PKL live streaming online and live TV telecast you can scroll below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors have had underwhelming campaigns so far and find themselves in the bottom half of the team standings. However, both teams still remain in contention for a playoff spot and a win in this game could see them close the gap on the teams in the top four. The sides are coming into the match in great form as they are on a great winning run.

Where To Watch Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors live online streaming.

