U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will face off against each other in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 13, 2022 (Thursday) at 08:30 pm IST as both teams aim to climb up in the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The teams have had very contrasting campaigns so far and as a result, find themselves in the opposite ends of the team standings. U Mumba are currently fifth and can move into the playoff spots with a win in the encounter. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are second from bottom in the league and will aim to pull together a string of results in their hopes of making it into the top four.

Where To Watch U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan live online streaming.

