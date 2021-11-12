The Formula 1 2021 calendar has yet another exciting tournament in Sao Paulo. The Brazilian GP 2021 is here and the fans are quite excited for the same. All teams are leaving no stone unturned to get put their best foot forward. The match will be held at the Interlagos Circuit. But Team Mercedes could face a massive jolt as Lewis Hamilton could face a five-grid penalty as the team considers an engine change. If engines are changed then it would exceed the number of parts their driver is allowed to use. Ahead of the race, Lewis Hamilton spoke about the engine to the press. Brazilian GP 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Formula 1 Race at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo.

Also if Mercedes change his engine this will be the fifth engine for Hamilton which will result in an automatic penalty of five grids. Lewis Hamilton said that so far the engines look fine and are unaware if they have come. "As far as I am aware, my engine is fine, but I’ll find out later on, obviously. We haven’t been able to do our engineering meeting yet," he said. Talking about the Brazilian GP 2021, the race distance is said to be 100 km or 23 laps of the Interlagos circuit. Also, the track has 15 corners. The circuit is one of a minority of non-oval racing circuits to go in an anti-clockwise direction.

The Free Practice Session 1 will be held later today at 21.00 IST. We shall also have the Qualifying race which will be the deciding factor for the Sprint Qualifying race.

