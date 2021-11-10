The Formula 1 2021 race is in its 19th week and the action will now head to Sao Paulo for Brazilain GP 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you a preview of the tournament. The preview will include schedule, timings in IST, CHocie of tyres and other details. First of all, the new sprint qualifying format will be tested again for the final time. For those of you who are unaware of this qualifying format, the results of this race determine the grid for sprint race qualifying. The sprint qualifying race will be of 100 kms. The likes of Mick Schumacher have already started gearing up for the tournament. The Haas racer was seen sweating it out in the gym ahead of the race. Mick Schumacher Prepares for Brazilian GP 2021, Sweats it Out in the Gym (See Post).

Schumacher Jr had shared a picture of himself on social media. The Mexican GP 2021 witnessed Max Verstappen walking away with a win. The race distance is said to be 100 km or 23 laps of the Interlagos circuit. Also, the track has 15 corners. The circuit is one of a minority of non-oval racing circuits to go in an anti-clockwise direction. The pit stops are not mandatory. The laps are touted to be short which means traffic will be the biggest problem here. The racers are allowed to use their choice of tyres.

When is the Brazilian Grand Prix 2021? Brazilain Grand Prix schedule

The Brazilian GP GP 2021 will start on Nomver 12, 2021. The main race is all set to happen on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Here's the full schedule below:

Schedule Date Timing Free Practice 1 Fri November 12th 21:00 (IST) Qualifying Sat November 13th 00:30 (IST) Free Practice 2 Sat November 13th 20:30 (IST) Sprint Sat November 13th 01:00 (IST) Race Sun November 14th 22:30 (IST)

How can you watch Formula 1 Brazilian GP 2021 Live Streaming Online?

The practice session of Formula 1 Brazilian GP 2021 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. You can also visit the official website of the F1 to get the live updates of the race.

