Racing legend Lewis Hamilton is grieving a devastating personal loss as his beloved dog, Roscoe, passed away on September 28. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, posting a beautifully edited montage of their favourite moments together with the caption: “Forever Roscoe.” Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe Dies; Ferrari F1 Driver Shares Emotional Note, Says ‘Lost My Best Friend’.

In a separate Instagram post, Hamilton shared the emotional difficulty of saying goodbye, "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together."

Reports suggest Roscoe slipped into a coma after suffering from pneumonia and had to be hospitalised. Hamilton even skipped his Pirelli tyre test a few days earlier to stay by his faithful companion’s side. Lewis had previously lost another of his dogs, Coco, five years back, which he mentions in this post below.

Roscoe may no longer be with us, but he has already left a lasting mark on cinema history. The adorable dog made a blink-and-miss cameo in F1, this year’s blockbuster racing drama starring Brad Pitt. Roscoe appeared during the thrilling British Grand Prix sequence, sharing the screen with several real-life racing champions. ‘F1’ Movie Review: If Speed Thrills, Then Brad Pitt-Joseph Kosinski’s Racing Drama Is Quite the Winner!

Hamilton himself also made a cameo in F1, playing a crucial part in the film’s climax. As one of the producers, his involvement added authenticity to Joseph Kosinski’s high-octane drama.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, F1 also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. Released in cinemas on June 27, 2025, the film became a massive box office success, grossing USD 626.2 million worldwide.

