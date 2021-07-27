Mirabai Chanu made India proud after winning a silver medal on the Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the media is also tracking her moments ever since she returned to India. On Monday, she was given a warm welcome in Delhi upon her arrival in India. Furthermore, she met Kiren Rijuju and many others. There was a special ceremony which was held in honour so the weightlifter. Post this, Mirabai Chanu left for her hometown and as soon as she reached the airport, she broke down seeing her mother. Mirabai Chanu Reaches Imphal After Winning Silver Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Receives Warm Welcome From Fans (Watch Video).

The visuals of the incident were shared on social media by all her fans. Mirabai Chanu received a rousing welcome from her fans. She was welcomed with bands and had turned out in huge numbers to catch the glimpse of the Silver Medallist. There were several pictures of the weightlifter on the Internet but the picture where she got emotional seeing her mom was loved by the netizens.

Here's the video:

As we told you fans turned out in huge numbers to welcome the silver medallist:

Picture:

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category on Saturday to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She became the second Indian to bag a medal in Weightlifting at the Olympics.

