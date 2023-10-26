Maharashtra currently tops the National Games 2023 medal tally with a total haul of 62medals, which include 26 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze. Haryana sit second with 30 medals in total. Services and Odisha occupy the third and fourth spots, with 17 and 10 medals respectively. Madhya Pradesh completes the top five. A host of athletes, around 10,000 of them from across the country will be in action as the National Games 2023 gets underway in Goa on October 26. The competition will be held till November 9. On Which Channel National Games 2023 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch 37th Edition of India’s Multi-Sports Event Live Streaming Online?

Five cities across the state of Goa will be hosting several events lined up at National Games 2023--Vasco, Mapusa, Ponda, Margao and Panjim. It is to be noted that Delhi will be hosting golf as well as track cycling events. Goa is hosting the National Games for the very first time in history. This is also the 37th edition of the National Games with the previous one held in Gujarat, in 2022.

National Games 2023 Medal Tally

Rank State Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Maharashtra 26 17 19 62 2 Haryana 16 5 9 30 3 Services 8 5 4 17 4 Odisha 4 2 4 10 5 Madhya Pradesh 3 9 5 17

Check Full National Games 2023 Medal Tally Here

Services had topped the National Games 2022 medal tally with a total of 128 medals. The haul included 61 gold, 35 silver and 32 bronze. It is to be noted that events like weightlifting among others have already started but the multi-sports event will officially kickstart with a glittering opening ceremony on October 26.

