Neeraj Chopra will return to action as he will feature in the men's Javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2025 final at Zurich. Neeraj had a tremendous 2025 season where he finished second in the Doha Diamond League and won the Paris Diamond League. In Doha, he breached the mark of 90M that has been troubling him for long. Although Julian Weber trumped him at Doha, Neeraj went from strength to strength in Paris. Although he skipped the Diamond League meets at Silesia and Brussels, Neeraj has been preparing himself for the World Athletics Championship in September and he will be ready to test himself in the Diamond League final before the mega event. Neeraj Chopra To Spearhead India’s 19-Member Contingent at World Athletics Championships 2025.

After 14 athletics meets that have taken place across four continents, the Diamond League 2025 season has come down to an ultimate showdown where the best athletes will take on each other for the Diamond League title. The winner of each event at the Diamond League Final in Zurich will be named this year’s champion. Each champion will also earn a wild card entry to the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. Day 1 on August 27, saw some star athletes perform and stamp their authority. Neeraj will be in action on Day 2. Fans eager to get the live telecast and streaming details will get the entire information here.

Neeraj Chopra Event in Diamond League 2025 Final Details Series Men's Javelin Throw in Diamond League 2025 Final Date August 28 Time 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Zurich’s Sechseläutenplatz Live Streaming and Telecast Details Wanda Diamond League Official YouTube Channel (live streaming) When is Neeraj Chopra's Event in Diamond League 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue? Neeraj Chopra will be competing in the men's Javelin throw final in the Diamond League 2025 final. Neeraj Chopra's men's Javelin throw event will be hosted at Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday, August 28. The men's Javelin throw event has a start time of 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to Watch Neeraj Chopra's Event in Diamond League 2025 Final Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel has the broadcasting rights for the Diamond League 2025 Final in India. Hence, the Neeraj Chopra's Event in Diamond League 2025 Final will not be live telecast on any TV channels in India. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information. A Look at Top-Ranked Javelin Throwers, From Neeraj Chopra to Julian Weber; Check Full List.

How to Watch Neeraj Chopra's Event in Diamond League 2025 Final Live Streaming in India?

Although fans don't have a live telecast viewing option of the Diamond League 2025 Final, they can still watch it online. So, the Diamond League 2025 Final events live streaming viewing option will be available on Wanda Diamond League official YouTube channel. Fans can also watch the men's Javelin Throw event of Neeraj Chopra on the Wanda Diamond League official YouTube channel.

